Longford Leader Farming: Favourable market conditions to continue for beef

IFA livestock chairperson, Brendan Golden, said market conditions for beef should be favourable for the remainder of the year as markets and buying patterns return to normal.
Mr Golden said supplies of finished cattle would be tight for the rest of the year. Numbers are back to date by over 67,000 head, with the annual kill predicted to be back a further 50,000 head by year-end, with a total of 110 – 120,000 fewer slaughter cattle available than 2020.
Mr Golden said, “The favourable market conditions in our main export markets are expected to continue for the year. This must be reflected in prices paid to farmers”.
He said market conditions are favourable, supplies are tight, and farmers should continue to bargain hard.
