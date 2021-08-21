21/08/2021

Longford Leader Farming: 70% advance payment of Direct Supports in October

2021 National Reserve will encourge young to stay in sector

ICMSA deputy president, Lorcan McCabe

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The deputy president of ICMSA, Lorcan McCabe, has welcomed the announcement by the EU Commission that Member States will be allowed to pay a 70% advance payment of the BPS/Greening payment on 16 October and 85% of Pillar II payments on the same date.

“Direct payments represent a very significant proportion of farmers’ income annually and the early and efficient payment of these supports is critical at a time of year when typically annual bills are paid and bank loan repayments are scheduled,” the ICMSA deputy president pointed out.

“The decision of the EU Commission to allow higher advance payments on 16 October is very welcome and we have to be able to depend now on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to avail of this option and ensure that the maximum number of farmers are paid the allowable advance payments on the 16 October or as close to that as possible,” concluded Mr McCabe.

