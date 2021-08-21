GoFundMe drive underway to raise funds for Moyne Church footpath refurbishment

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by local woman Theresa Duffy and fellow parishioners in the hopes of raising funds to restore the footpath at St Francis Xavier Church, Moyne Village.

St Francis Xavier Church is at the Heart of Moyne Village and is an important historical and spiritual focal point for the local community.

The Church has seen some upgrading this year under the direction of Fr Pat Lennon and the Parish of Dromard.

The parish hopes to further this good work and resurface the footpaths surrounding the church. The footpaths have come into disrepair and require immediate attention to ensure the health and safety of the local parishioners and visitors to the church and graveyard.

They have therefore set up a GoFundMe campaign and are looking for support from the local and wider community to carry out these essential repairs.

The parish aims to raise €10,000 and has so far raised just over €1,100 for the repair works.

The ‘Moyne Church Footpath Restoration Project’ can be found at GoFundMe.com. Donations can also be made to Fr Pat Lennon directly.