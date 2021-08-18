Longford Crumlin Children's Hospital fundraiser hailed as 'brilliant success'

Clodagh & Marie O’ Kane , Gay & Orla Collins & Maisie Melia
A major fundraiser aimed at raising vital funds for Crumlin Children's Hospital has been hailed as a "brilliant success".
Maisie’s Marathon which took place on July 4 raised a total of €12,600.
"A huge thank you to everyone who supported and donated to make it such a success," said a spokesperson.
"The support received was phenomenal and thanks to everyone who came out on supported on the day.
"This money will go so far at Crumlin Hospital to help sick children from all over Ireland."
For more, see next week's Longford Leader.
