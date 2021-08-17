17/08/2021

Search our Archive

Greyhound industry decline cannot be pinned on Covid

Bar One Irish Sprint Cup quarter-final draw revealed following eventful weekend at Dundalk Stadium, writes Joe Carroll

The greyhound industry's fall from grace was well underway before Covid-19 struck, argues Nuala Donlon

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Dear Editor,

The recently published report by Jim Power entitled ‘The Economic and Financial Significance of the Irish Greyhound Industry’ can be summed up in one word – decline.

By commissioning this report in the middle of the Covid pandemic, the greyhound board were no doubt hoping that the decline could be pinned on the fallout from lockdown. But the key findings for the year 2019 show that this industry’s demise was well under way before Covid struck.

Compared with Power’s previous report of the same title based on performance in 2016, the 2019 figures can leave no one in any doubt where this industry is headed.

Average attendance at race meetings down 28 percent; number of trainers down 26 percent; employment through betting down 35 percent; direct and indirect employment down 18 percent; the economic value of that employment down 17 percent. These figures plummet even more dramatically when the 2020 figures are applied.

While the slump in activities outlined above is acknowledged in the Power report, a preponderance of blame is assigned to Covid, rather than to systemic decline.

The report claims that it will be possible to exceed pre-Covid levels of attendance at race meetings by 36 percent in 2023. No evidence is presented to support this very questionable claim.

When the RTE documentary Running For Their Lives exposed the nasty underbelly of this industry two years ago, the Irish public were, rightfully, sickened to the core. The death knell of greyhound racing had been sounded.

What Jim Power fails to acknowledge in his report is that the genie is out of the bottle, and no amount of wishful thinking or expensive reports will put it back in.

Yours etc,

Nuala Donlon, Spokesperson Greyhound Action Ireland

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media