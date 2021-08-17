Longford Leader Editorial: Olympians lifted spirits of nation

Kellie Harrington's performances in the Olympics have helped lift the spirits of the nation
The performances of Irish athletes throughout the Tokyo Olympic Games lifted the spirits of the nation, none more so than lightweight boxing gold medallist Kellie Harrington who aptly declared: “We are all champions.”
Longford’s Darragh Greene and Derek Burnett proudly represented themselves, their families, county and country on the biggest sporting stage in the world and huge congratulations to them.
And best wishes to Patrick Flanagan and the rest of the Team Ireland Paralympic representatives who will be in action in Tokyo over the coming weeks.
Team Ireland returned from the Olympics with two gold medals and two bronze medals, and many more inspirational performances.
Sport is such an important and essential aspect of Irish life and no doubt what we witnessed in recent weeks will inspire future generations.
More News
At the first FAI Camp for autistic children which was piloted in Longford and took place in Abbeycartron were from left to right; Siobhan Cronogue, Antoinette Dolan, Bernadette Moran, Sarah Jermyn, Am
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.