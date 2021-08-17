17/08/2021

Longford Leader Editorial: Olympians lifted spirits of nation

Kellie Harrington of Ireland celebrates victory in her women's lightweight quarter-final bout against Imane Khelif of Algeria. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Kellie Harrington's performances in the Olympics have helped lift the spirits of the nation

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

Email:

alan.walsh@longfordleader.ie

The performances of Irish athletes throughout the Tokyo Olympic Games lifted the spirits of the nation, none more so than lightweight boxing gold medallist Kellie Harrington who aptly declared: “We are all champions.”

Longford’s Darragh Greene and Derek Burnett proudly represented themselves, their families, county and country on the biggest sporting stage in the world and huge congratulations to them.

And best wishes to Patrick Flanagan and the rest of the Team Ireland Paralympic representatives who will be in action in Tokyo over the coming weeks.

Team Ireland returned from the Olympics with two gold medals and two bronze medals, and many more inspirational performances.

Sport is such an important and essential aspect of Irish life and no doubt what we witnessed in recent weeks will inspire future generations.

