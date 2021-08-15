15/08/2021

Looking for love? New TV series looking for Longford singletons to mix and mingle

Are you tired of swiping right all day or are you looking for someone to spend the winter nights with?

Well then ‘Generation Dating’ is looking for you. This heart warming series for Virgin Media Television is calling on eight singletons in their twenties and over 65 who are looking for love, have a lust for life and are curious about the world of romance, companionship and dating

‘Generation Dating’ is a unique show whereby two people from two different generations are paired up and share advice on live and love in hope to help each other find their perfect match. If you are in your twenties or over the age of 65 then you would be the perfect contender to step up and maybe find the love of your life. You find a date for them, and they find a date for you, it really is as simple as that.

Maybe you’ve given up on relationships or it could be that your world has gotten smaller and meeting new people has become difficult… So, why not take a leap of faith and put your love life in the hands of someone of a different generation.

Interested? Pop your name location and a few words about yourself into an email to gendating@cococontent.ie.

And of course, if you know of any singletons in your life who could do with some help in the dating department - a friend, a sibling, or a family member – make sure to get them involved.

