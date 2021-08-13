13/08/2021

'Phenomenal' - Taoiseach gives incredible Covid-19 vaccine update

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has given a hugely positive update on the Covid-19 vaccination rollout in Ireland.

Providing an update on the figures, the Taoiseach said: "The progress of our vaccination programme continues - thanks to the phenomenal uptake and efforts of so many people.

"More than 80% of adults are fully vaccinated. Close to 90% have at least one dose. And vaccines are rolling out to 12-15 year-olds this weekend."

The Taoiseach has also said that he is working this month on drawing up a timeline for the end of all Covid-19 restrictions. Despite the optimism, 1,903 new cases of the virus were confirmed in Ireland on Thursday.

