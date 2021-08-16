16/08/2021

Why are Longford musicians not getting a look in from Hidden Heartlands drive?

Longford will feature prominently in Sharon Shannon’s ‘Heartlands’ on TG4

Sharon Shannon and Nathan Carter in Clondra earlier this summer

Dear Editor,

I don't understand the constant by-pass of local musicians from Longford.

Sharon Shannon visits Longford to promote Hidden Heartlands tourism, that's fine I like Sharon, but why O why is it that our locally grown talent doesn't get a look in?

Why not spread the money around our own artists?

Recently, Fionnuala Donlon won the prestigious O'Riada Gold Cup award for her outstanding harp playing, her father Pauric Donlon hails from Lanesboro.

The Carberry family Angelina and PP, Noel, have proven their merit in Irish music, as have many more the Thompsons, the Reillys from Mostrim.

Nathan Carter gets priority over Longford's Declan Nearney, who is a more skilled songwriter, vocalist and guitar player.
Longford can match any county in Irish music yet it fails to get recognised for this.

There's nothing 'hidden' to Longfordians in the heartlands, only the musicians themselves who hail from Longford.

We need more appreciation of them.

So please, can we have a level Playing field as it were, in future.

Regards
Ian Hester,
Lanesboro

