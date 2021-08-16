Why are Longford musicians not getting a look in from Hidden Heartlands drive?

Sharon Shannon and Nathan Carter in Clondra earlier this summer
Dear Editor,
I don't understand the constant by-pass of local musicians from Longford.
Sharon Shannon visits Longford to promote Hidden Heartlands tourism, that's fine I like Sharon, but why O why is it that our locally grown talent doesn't get a look in?
Why not spread the money around our own artists?
Recently, Fionnuala Donlon won the prestigious O'Riada Gold Cup award for her outstanding harp playing, her father Pauric Donlon hails from Lanesboro.
The Carberry family Angelina and PP, Noel, have proven their merit in Irish music, as have many more the Thompsons, the Reillys from Mostrim.
Nathan Carter gets priority over Longford's Declan Nearney, who is a more skilled songwriter, vocalist and guitar player.
Longford can match any county in Irish music yet it fails to get recognised for this.
There's nothing 'hidden' to Longfordians in the heartlands, only the musicians themselves who hail from Longford.
We need more appreciation of them.
So please, can we have a level Playing field as it were, in future.
Regards
Ian Hester,
Lanesboro
More News
Ardagh Girl Guides and Leaders enjoying their Octagon Camp which took place over the August bank holiday weekend
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.