Country stars to line out for open air Carrigallen concert

A live open air music concert is to take place in Carrigallen on Sunday week
A plethora of leading performers from the world of country music will be at Mitchell's Event Centre in Carrigallen on Sunday week (August 22) for a special three hour concert.
Among those pencilled in include the likes of Mick Foster, one half of legendary musical duo Foster and Allen, Dermot Hegarty and many more.
Tickets are priced at €10 with children going free. It all gets underway from 5pm.
