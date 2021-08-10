Ballymahon Friends of Crumlin raise €5,500

Grace, Cian and Senan Kelly with the €5,500 cheque raised by Ballymahon Friends of Crumlin. Grace is a patient of Crumlin
Ballymahon Friends of Crumlin are delighted to report that, on foot of their recent fundraiser, a cheque for €5,500 was sent to Crumlin Children’s hospital.
A further cheque for €500 was sent to Ronald McDonald House who provide accommodation for families of very sick children attending the hospital.
The group would like to thank all those who came and took part in the walk or made a donation. Your support is gratefully appreciated as always.
A big thanks to John Nally who allowed the group to set up for the day at his shop Nally’s Spar, as he has done from the first year the fundraiser took place.
Ballymahon Friends of Crumlin are hopeful that everything will be back to usual next year but in the meantime are delighted with the continued support of the wider Ballymahon community.
Keep an eye on their Facebook page to keep up to date.
More News
Grace, Cian and Senan Kelly with the €5,500 cheque raised by Ballymahon Friends of Crumlin. Grace is a patient of Crumlin
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.