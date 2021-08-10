Longford Leader Farming: €1.2m scheme to improve agricultural lands surrounding raised bogs

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Senator Pippa Hackett has launched the new FarmPEAT EIP project.

The project is developing a locally-led, innovative, results-based farm scheme for farmers who manage lands that surround some of Ireland’s finest remaining raised bogs.

The launch took place in Clara, Co Offaly on Thursday July 29 and is the latest in series of EIP projects funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) under Ireland’s Rural Development Programme (RDP) 2014-2020.

In total, the Department has committed €64m to these EIP projects over the lifetime of the RDP.

Speaking at the launch Minister Hackett said: “It’s encouraging to see work beginning on these inland bogs. Raised bogs represent one of the most valuable natural ecosystems in Ireland and the appropriate management of adjacent agricultural lands that surround them can play an important role in maintaining and enhancing their long-term conservation value.”

Commenting on how the work will be undertaken, the Minister continued: “The project will work with local farmers to design and trial a programme especially adapted to the local landscape. It will reward farmers for improved management of habitats on peat soils along with other important landscape features such as eskers, field boundaries and watercourses.

42 farmers are being offered a contract for the first year with plans to offer additional places next year.