10/08/2021

Search our Archive

PHOTOS: Lucky escape for householders after out-of-control cooker fire

Lucky escape for householders after cooker fire

The aftermath of the cooker fire / PHOTO: DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE

Householders have been warned about the dangers of leaving cookers unattended or of not cleaning out extraction units. 

Dublin Fire Brigade shared a photo on social media of a the aftermath of a cooker hood which caught fire. 

There was also fire damage to a ceiling and wall as well as adjacent kitchen units. 

Dublin Fire Brigade said: "Cooker hoods and extraction units should be cleaned regularly.

"Build up of cooking deposits such as grease block filters and line the extraction system.

"This can lead to a fire if the build up becomes excessive or your flambé beef gets out of hand."

National Fire Safety Week 2021 is taking place from October 3rd to 9th and will focus on issues such as fire safety in the home and encourage all homes to have smoke alarms and to test them on a weekly basis. 

 Dublin Fire Brigade said: "Avoid cooking under the influence of alcohol or medication that makes you drowsy." 

They added: "You shouldn't wear long flowing clothes or loose sleeves as they could catch fire, and mark out a child free zone."

Firefighters also warned of the dangers of leaving a chip pan/deep fat fryer unattended.

They said: "Never try to cook chips when you have taken alcohol as people tend to fall asleep when waiting for the oil/fat to heat up.

"This is a major cause of fires and deaths.

"Using a thermostatically controlled deep fat fryer or switching to oven chips can prevent most of these fires."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media