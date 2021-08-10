Ballymahon woman raises €500 for Laura Lynn

Ballymahon woman Lisa Rock raised €500 for Laura Lynn Children’s Hospice recently
Ballymahon woman Lisa Rock raised €500 for Laura Lynn Children’s Hospice recently by cutting 12 inches off her hair to donate to the Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for children with cancer.
Lisa would like to thank everyone who helped her to raise the money and her local hairdresser, Love is in the Hair for getting involved.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.