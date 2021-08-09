Longford Leader Farming: Little change in average cattle and sheep prices

09/08/2021

Cattle prices are remained stable last week

Cattle and sheep prices reported by the ICSA on their website.

 

Cattle prices 27 July 2021

No change in the prices for steers at €4.15-€4.25/kg
No change for heifers at €4.40/kg
No change in the price for bulls at €4.20/kg (U&R U16 mts) €4.30/kg (U&R O16 mts)
No change in the price for cows at €3.95(U)/kg €3.85(R)/kg €3.65(O)/kg €3.40(P)/kg

Sheep Prices 27 July 2021
Spring Lamb is down on previous figures to €6.25-€6.40/kg up to 21kg
No change has been recorded in the price for ewes at €3.40-€3.50/kg

