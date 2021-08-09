Longford social enterprise awarded funding and business supports

A Longford social enterprise has been awarded funding and business supports by Rethink Ireland under their Social Enterprise Development Fund.

The successful Longford organisation is: REVAMP 3RStore. The project is a furniture upcycling and reuse project operating in Longford. Established in 1998 to address the issues of high unemployment, poverty, inequality and social exclusion through education/ training, furniture upcycling, with the provision of furniture showroom and transport for collecting furniture suitable for re-use.

Through their purpose-built training Centre, REVAMP 3RStore evolved from REVAMP Training programme which provided training for long term unemployed youth, in carpentry, tiling, upholstery and additional soft skills.

Rethink Ireland’s Social Enterprise Development Fund has awarded €400,000 to 16 projects around Ireland, while a further 18 projects have been awarded a place on the organisation’s Genesis Programme which provides strategic business support to organisations.

The Genesis Programme is an intensive two-day workshop that will focus on building the skills and knowledge needed to develop a sustainable social enterprise and to be successful in future funding opportunities.

Chief Executive of Longford County Council, Paddy Mahon said: “We would like to congratulate REVAMP 3RStore on their success in receiving a Social Enterprise Development Fund Award from Rethink Ireland.

“Coming out of an extremely challenging period for Irish society – and Irish businesses – we’re delighted with this good news story for Longford. Social enterprises have an important role to play in guiding Ireland to become a more inclusive and equal society.

“Organisations like REVAMP 3RStore, are leading the charge by not only creating jobs but working towards bringing about positive social change.”

The Social Enterprise Development Fund is a €3.2 million Fund being delivered from 2018 – 2022.

The fund was created by Rethink Ireland in partnership with Local Authorities Ireland and funded by IPB Insurance and the Department of Rural and Community Development through the Dormant Accounts Fund.

The Social Enterprise Development Fund has been supported by IPB Insurance since 2018.

George Jones, Chairman of IPB Insurance, said: “We’re proud to see the Fund going from strength to strength each year. Using innovative solutions to tackle social problems in our communities is something IPB Insurance strongly believes in, and we’re delighted to support the fund.”

Deirdre Mortell, CEO of Rethink Ireland said: “Just a few weeks ago, Rethink Ireland set out our Manifesto for 2030, detailing the Ireland we want – a fair, inclusive and sustainable Ireland. Today, I’m delighted that Rethink Ireland is awarding both funding and business support to 34 organisations who are actively working to achieve this vision.

“Social enterprises are already living our Manifesto by actively working to tackle the greatest social challenges in Ireland.”

Rethink Ireland have also launched a new Start-Up Fund for social enterprises at the early stage of their development. The Fund will award cash grants as well as strategic business support to Awardees. Rethink Ireland are encouraging early-stage social enterprises to apply for the Fund to receive the support they need to grow and scale.

For more information visit: www.rethinkireland.ie