07/08/2021

Search our Archive

1452599005378
1452599028110

Ask Jackie: Your guide to Longford's property market

Property

It is the responsibility of the landlord to ensure the property is in a safe condition and address any structural defects or repair issues that may cause the condensation

Reporter:

Jackie White

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

My tenants are currently working from home due to Covid-19. They have advised me of condensation in different rooms. This is something that has never happened before with previous tenants; how should I resolve this problem?

 

Condensation needs checking out.

It is not a hazard in itself and is unlikely to be a defect in the property. But it may lead to issues relating to damp and mould growth.

To avoid this, I suggest it should be addressed and sorted sooner rather than later.

Investigate why the condensation issue has arisen, and where. Condensation typically arises where the moisture in the air has nowhere to vent to, often in areas like kitchens and bathrooms.

This can also happen where the tenants are drying clothes internally or. Another cause of condensation is poor ventilation, or where the tenant is not opening windows or using extractor fans or blocking vents to prevent a draft!

As the landlord, it is your responsibility to ensure the property is in a safe condition and address any structural defects or repair issues that may cause the condensation. I would also advise the tenants of conditions above that cause condensation. It may be an issue caused by them that is ultimately causing the condensation to happen.

Condensation is usually a result of poor ventilation, to resolve this, your tenant should take steps to reduce condensation in the property and prevent mould or damp growth. Opening the vents in walls or windows and ensuring the vents are not blocked, should sort out the problem from their side.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media