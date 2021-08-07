Ask Jackie: Your guide to Longford's property market

My tenants are currently working from home due to Covid-19. They have advised me of condensation in different rooms. This is something that has never happened before with previous tenants; how should I resolve this problem?

Condensation needs checking out.

It is not a hazard in itself and is unlikely to be a defect in the property. But it may lead to issues relating to damp and mould growth.

To avoid this, I suggest it should be addressed and sorted sooner rather than later.

Investigate why the condensation issue has arisen, and where. Condensation typically arises where the moisture in the air has nowhere to vent to, often in areas like kitchens and bathrooms.

This can also happen where the tenants are drying clothes internally or. Another cause of condensation is poor ventilation, or where the tenant is not opening windows or using extractor fans or blocking vents to prevent a draft!

As the landlord, it is your responsibility to ensure the property is in a safe condition and address any structural defects or repair issues that may cause the condensation. I would also advise the tenants of conditions above that cause condensation. It may be an issue caused by them that is ultimately causing the condensation to happen.

Condensation is usually a result of poor ventilation, to resolve this, your tenant should take steps to reduce condensation in the property and prevent mould or damp growth. Opening the vents in walls or windows and ensuring the vents are not blocked, should sort out the problem from their side.