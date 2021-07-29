Rural Longford roads set for €400k upgrade

A total of €393,041 has been allocated for repairs and improvement works on non-public roads in rural communities in Longford, as part of the Government’s ‘Our Rural Future’ project, Fine Gael Minister of State Peter Burke has said.

Mr Burke said the announcement from the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, that a total allocation of €10.5m was the second investment this year and was a great boost for all in Longford.

The Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) is designed to support the continued improvement of non-public roads in rural communities and improves access to rural homes and farms, as well as outdoor amenities such as our lakes, rivers, mountains and beaches.

These roads and laneways are not normally maintained by locally authorities but, nonetheless, represent a vital piece of infrastructure for rural residents.

Peter Burke said the county allocations are based on the level of works that each local authority indicated they could complete before the end of the year.

“The higher the level of demand that could be met by a local authority before the end of the year, the higher the level of funding they have been allocated,” the Fine Gael representative said.

The LIS scheme was re-introduced in 2017 and over 10,000 landowners and rural residents nationwide have benefitted to date.

Minister Humphreys said, “’Our Rural Future’, the Government’s ambitious five-year policy for Rural Ireland, commits to increasing the Government’s investment in our rural roads through the Local Improvement Scheme.

“I was delighted to secure a further €10.5m for the scheme which doubles our investment under the scheme this year to €21m – the highest annual allocation since the scheme was re-introduced.

“This additional funding demonstrates my commitment to improving connectivity for rural residents – whether it be access to homes, farms or outdoor amenities.”

Under LIS, local authorities are responsible for identifying and prioritising roads for improvement works under the scheme, in consultation with residents/landowners. All works must be completed before the end of 2021.

Burke concluded “Being raised on a farm myself, I know the important of maintaining private roads and the costs associated with this for farmers so I am glad that Fine Gael reintroduced the scheme in 2017 after it was cut during the recession. Fine Gael understands the importance of the scheme, and I am glad that Minister Humphreys continues to support this funding in the same way as former Minister Ring. I continue to raise with them the importance of the LIS and the need for further allocations over the coming months”.