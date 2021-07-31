Search our Archive

31/07/2021

DPP to decide on fate of Longford burglary accused

DPP to decide on fate of Longford burglary accused

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is expected to decide in October whether two men who allegedly carried out an aggravated burglary in Longford earlier this year which left a man in hospital should be sent forward for trial.

Michael O'Brien (26) 40 Casey Court, Kenagh, Co Longford and Paul Owens (42) 27 Oakvale, Longford, were both remanded on contining bail at last week's sitting of Longford District Court.

Mr Owens, a father of four and a former Dublin County Council employee for 19 years and Mr O'Brien were also charged with allegedly carrying out a Section 3 assault on a man after they allegedly entered a business premises on Great Water Street, Longford town on May 26 2021.

Previously, the court had been told of how gardai had been alerted to an incident in the Great Water Street area of Longford town shortly before 9pm.

It was alleged all three had been in an apartment at 6 Weavers Hall, Longford when a row broke out resulting in a man being assaulted by Mr O'Brien.

A second male victim, who attempted to intervene and break up the altercation was also allegedly assaulted by Mr O'Brien.

The male victim, who works as a local barber, fled the scene and returned to his local business at Sannis Place, Great Water Street where the three accused allegedly returned a short time later.

Both men were remanded on continuing bail until October 5 2021.

