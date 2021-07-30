Longford Live & Local continues with more top music this weekend

The heatwave was upon music lovers last weekend, as the sun shone on all outdoor concerts as Longford Live & Local continued.

The Shenanigans entertained a sold-out crowd of young fans in Mitchell’s Pub Garden, Legan on Saturday with interactive stories, live music and drama.

If you missed them, they play Clarke’s Pub Garden, Lanesboro on August 7 and Connolly Barracks, Longford on August 14. Tickets on Eventbrite.

Later that day the sound of blues could be heard across the Shannon as Blues Confidential played the sold-out Distillery Yard in Lanesboro.

Sean Connolly’s GAA Club in Ballinalee provided the perfect sunny setting for Ríl Óg’s trad music with a twist, local rock supergroup NEON and country-music legend Mick Flavin.

Sunday proved another scorcher, with music fans flocking to Colmcille Community Centre in Aughnacliffe.

Laura Callaghan’s stunning voice, the Sheerin Brothers’ steel guitars and Brendan Kelly Band’s classics and self-penned songs made up the stellar line-up.



This Weekend

Don’t worry if you missed the action from Longford Live & Local last weekend, there is plenty more music starting at 7pm this Friday, July 30.

Ardagh Community Centre hosts alt pop band the Rêves, the classic harmonies of Paul Hennessy and Eimear Reynolds, Longford-duo Pub Fiction and the sing-a-longs and anecdotes of Paschal & Davy. Tickets available on Eventbrite or at Lyons Shop, Ardagh.

Aoife Mulligan brings her folk, blues, jazz and soul influences to the Distillery Yard, Lanesboro at 4pm on Saturday, July 31. Tickets available on Eventbrite.

Paper Planes, Ravens Edge and Katie Gallagher step on stage on Saturday evening at 7.30pm in Ballymahon Vocational School.

With classic rock, blues and authentic singer-songwriter tunes on the menu, get tickets from Bridgeways Family Resource Centre, Ballymahon or also on Eventbrite.

Award-winning Brendan Kelly Band, father-son country-music duo John and Dwight Kelly (aka Shadow Country) and the energetic sounds of Ríl Óg set up a Sunday not to be missed, kicking off at 3pm in St Dominic’s GAA Club, Kenagh. Tickets also available on Eventbrite.