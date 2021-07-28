Search our Archive

28/07/2021

All systems go for St Brigid's GAA Development Draw this Saturday evening

St Brigid's Killashee

Work ongoing at the magnificent new development at St Brigid's Killashee GAA grounds. The Club development draw to win a car and other prizes takes place this Saturday evening

On a glorious summers day St Brigid's GAA Chairperson Owen Johnson (pictured) steps off the canal to survey the work done on St Brigid's GAA Clubhouse.

'It was slow getting started with Covid and lockdowns but work is well underway now and we can see our new clubhouse taking shape”.

St Brigid's GAA were one of the projects approved for LEADER funding from Longford LCDC and LCRL towards the cost of the redevelopment.

“It’s a tremendous help, and absolutely no way we could have even contemplated such an undertaking without the support of LEADER, and in particular Caroline in LCRL who has been a huge help to us ” continued Owen.

'Of course LEADER funding requires that we raise match funding and last September the club launched our Development Draw to raise the matching funds for the project, and on Saturday, July 31st next we will hold our draw for some fabulous prizes, topped off by a new Toyota Yaris for the first ticket drawn!”.

St Brigids appointed a Finance committee to assist the club raise the necessary matching funds.

'Saturdays draw is the culmination of 10 months hard work led by our Finance Committee” said Owen, and supported by lots of club members and friends selling tickets online, over the phone and from May, when we eventually got on the road, for door to door selling.

'Our draw was originally scheduled for late May, but with the restrictions we pushed it out to July 31st and that allowed us to call to our neighbouring parishes and other areas to sell and people have been very supportive of our efforts and we have got great responses on the doors'.

So with just a few days remaining to the draw Owen is looking forward to July 31st , 'we are really looking forward to the draw now and hope to have lots of people at the grounds on the night.

The draw is scheduled for 6.30pm and hopefully we get good weather and should be a great evening'. There are a small number of tickets available for purchase from St Brigid's GAA or online at clubforce.ie.

