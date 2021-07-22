Search our Archive

22/07/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110

Gardaí look for witnesses after man dies in Mullingar crash

Gardai confirm fatal road traffic accident in Cloone

One man dead after a single vehicle collision outside Mullingar on Monday

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Gardaí are investigating a fatal single vehicle road traffic incident that occurred at approximately 10:30am on Monday, 19th July, 2021, in the Lough Ennell area of Mullingar, County Westmeath.

 

An occupant of the vehicle involved, a man in his 20s, was taken to Tallaght Hospital in a critical condition. He has since passed away. No other injuries to persons were reported.

The driver of the car, a man in his late teens, was arrested at the scene for road traffic offences. He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí in in Mullingar are appealing for anyone who was in the Tudenham Park and Lough Ennell areas between 10:00am and 11:00am on the 19th of July 2021 and has any information or footage (including dash cam) to come forward. Anyone with information can contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 9384000 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.
 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie