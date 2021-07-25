Murtagh turns heat on Ryan over north Longford school transport system

Fine Gael Cllr Garry Murtagh
Transport Minister Eamon Ryan is facing fresh calls to review the State's school transport system in Co Longford.
Fine Gael Cllr Garry Murtagh raised the topic at last week's meeting of Longford County Council.
He said rural pockets of the country like those in north Longford which encompasses a high concentration and complex
roads network made it more onerous on transport officials in mapping out designated bus routes.
“The allocation of one additional bus in support of the service provided, crossing a number of routes would solve the problem of overcrowding and children being refused a ticket due to the lack of places available on the national school transport system,” he said.
Cllr Murtagh's request received the unanimous approval of the council.
