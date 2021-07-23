North Longford water restrictions in place to be phased out on Sunday

Night time water restrictions are in place in north Longford
Irish Water, working in partnership with Longford County Council, wishes to advise customers supplied by Smear Water Treatment Plant and surrounding areas of night time restrictions due to ongoing mechanical issues onsite at the treatment plant.
The restrictions will be in place nightly from 10pm to 8am until Sunday, July 25 impacting the following areas: Derrynacross, Cornafunshin, Kilmahon, Letterggeeragh, Lettergullion, Crowdrumman, Brocklagh, Monaduff, Gaigue, Derawley, Dooroc, Cartrongolan, Drumlish area (not village), Sliabh Cairbe Estate in Drumlish Village, Cairn Hill View Estate in Drumlish Village, Cairn Hill View estate, Lettergonnell, Carrickateane, Derreenavoggy, Aghamore Upper, Aghacordrinan, Molly, Gelshagh, Lislea, Aghakilmore, Soran Road, Drumnacooha, Esker South, Clontumpher, Aghaboy, Enybegs and surrounding areas.
Green light for revamp of Granard bank as remote working digital hub
Longford County Council planners have given the green light for transformation of the former Granard Ulster Bank premises into a remote working digital hub.
Ulster Bank closed its doors in Granard in November 2014 and since then the building has been unoccupied.
Paul Belton, who is currently managing an Agricultural Consultants business in the town, purchased the building on Market Street.
Mr Belton said previously, “It’s an ideal property, in an ideal location for remote working hubs and hot desks, which we know is the future of working.”
More News
