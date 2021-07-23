Longford Live & Local continues this weekend

As we move through the Summer, Longford Live & Local is making its way across the county, like a much needed travelling circus, bringing with it, entertainment from Longford’s many talented musicians and entertainers.

Over one of the hottest weekends of the year, fans braved the heat to turn up for the Killoe event kindly hosted by Emmet Og GAA Club on Saturday 17 July and by Ballinamuck Community Centre on Sunday 18 July.

For many musicians it was their first live gig in almost two years including Longford town stalwarts Raven’s Edge and Ballinamuck locals Nite Fever.

There was high praise for the trad royalty duo of Noel Carberry and Sean Sweeney and also the exciting sound of the county’s newest emerging talents Rêves, Eeffaa and Strad. And there was a special treat instore for the Ballinamuck audience as one of the country’s finest singers took the stage – Mick Flavin.

Another exciting weekend approaches with concerts in Sean Connolly’s GAA grounds in Ballinalee this Saturday 24 July at 4pm and in Aughnacliffe Community Centre this Sunday 25 July at 3pm.

Elsewhere, a private concert takes place for St Christopher’s Services on Thursday 22 July, featuring Audio Pilot, Pub Fiction, Sean Hussey and Pat Barlow Elvis. Further to that, a sold-out show from The Shenanigans will entertain families from the south of the county in The Garden at Mitchell’s Pub in Legan.

And finally, this weekend on Saturday, Blues Confidential will also play to a full house at The Distillery Yard in Lanesborough.

Tickets, however, are still available for some events in the north of the county. Sean Connolly GAA welcomes Irish country legend Mick Flavin to the stage playing a set of his much-loved country and showband hits from over his long-standing career as a seasoned professional.

Next on the bill is local supergroup NEON, which includes some of the hardest working performers on the live circuit in John and Stephen Cassin on bass and drums; Owen Catterall and Shaun Hughes on guitar and Valerie Nolan on vocals.

These guys reimagine all our favourite hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s and serve them to us in their own inimitable style, tackling hits from Hall and Oates, Heart, Bon Jovi, Michael Jackson and more.

Ríl Óg are set to open the show with their high energy, traditional take on folk and trad. Multitalented multi-instrumentalists, these players take great inspiration from Darren Maloney and the likes of Goitse. Definitely a performance not to be missed.

Meanwhile, the Colmcille Community centre will host country and western icon Brendan Kelly who has taken both the Irish and American scene by storm with his award-winning song writing and has developed one of the tightest bands to hit the circuit. Brendan pulls out all the stops when he performs, and this will be no exception.

Remember to bring your dancing shoes!

Also, on the bill there will be the Sheerin Brothers who have performed with all types of artists and genres across their career. And last but by no means least, The Brady family will be there too to take you through a fun and energetic set of folk and traditional favourites. Show kicks off at 3pm!