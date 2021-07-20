Search our Archive

20/07/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110

Knights & Cowquests as Granard heritage centre officials visit famed highland cattle farm

Knights & Cowquests

The star of the show the Black Prince from Balmorral getting a groom from Déirdre Orme

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

General Manager Bartle D’Arcy and Education Officer Déirdre Orme from Knights and Conquests Exhibition in Granard paid a visit to Michelle Shaughnessy’s farm outside of Granard to see her herd of Highland Cattle.

 

In particular they wanted to meet the new edition, Magic, the Queen of England’s black bull from Balmoral Castle who just arrived. He has a new Irish name now, Prince Dubh.

“These are fantastic beasts. Michelle and her mother Kathleen have such an amazing connection with the herd who, despite their size and five foot horns, are extremely docile and are a great advertisement for Longford farming,” said Bartle D’Arcy General Manager Knights and Conquests.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie