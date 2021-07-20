Knights & Cowquests as Granard heritage centre officials visit famed highland cattle farm

The star of the show the Black Prince from Balmorral getting a groom from Déirdre Orme
General Manager Bartle D’Arcy and Education Officer Déirdre Orme from Knights and Conquests Exhibition in Granard paid a visit to Michelle Shaughnessy’s farm outside of Granard to see her herd of Highland Cattle.
In particular they wanted to meet the new edition, Magic, the Queen of England’s black bull from Balmoral Castle who just arrived. He has a new Irish name now, Prince Dubh.
“These are fantastic beasts. Michelle and her mother Kathleen have such an amazing connection with the herd who, despite their size and five foot horns, are extremely docile and are a great advertisement for Longford farming,” said Bartle D’Arcy General Manager Knights and Conquests.
More News
Longford town native, Vincent Doyle, has won the Sandford St Martin Journalism Award in London in recent weeks.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.