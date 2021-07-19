Interiors: Ten ways to add value to your home

Are you planning a few updates to your home this summer? If so, you might find this week’s column interesting as we look at 10 ways to potentially add value to your home.

Kerb Appeal

Ensure the front of your home is clean, tidy and inviting. If you live in a busy urban area, then you could consider converting part of your front garden into a parking space to allow for off road parking as this will make potential buyers feel more secure.

Convert Your Garage into a Living Space

Converting a garage into an additional living space or bedroom is a consideration. If adding a bedroom, also consider including an ensuite.

Renewable Energy

Invest in renewable energy as it will pay back over time and add value to your home when you go to sell it.

Items to consider are solar, heat pumps, an outdoor socket facility to charge an electric car etc. Energy efficient glazing is also a good investment.

Heating

Installing central heating, preferably gas if available. Also consider underfloor heating if you are working on a new build or a complete renovation.

Attic conversion

To add more rooms to your home, you could consider an attic conversion to add a further bedroom or home office.

Add an ensuite

If possible, consider adding an ensuite to your master bedroom. This may require you to knock a wall into a box room or perhaps if the bedroom is large enough you could add a partition.

The kitchen

Kitchens are a big-ticket item. To control spending, you could consider painting existing cabinets and updating the hardware. Add a splash back and new countertop. You might also want to consider removing an internal wall to create an open plan kitchen and dining area.

Bathroom

For bathrooms choose sanitary ware wisely and if in doubt choose white as this will appeal to a broader market. You might also like to convert the area under your stairs into a downstairs toilet.

Declutter

Declutter and carry out any small repairs. Fixing broken tiles or giving your walls a fresh coat of paint will make your home more appealing to any potential buyer.

Update a junk room by giving it a specific function such as a home office, reading room, zen room, craft room or playroom (if your target market is young families).

Outdoor Living Space

Garden appeal is especially important as people are now looking to extend their living space outdoors.

Some ideas to consider are an outdoor living space with comfortable seating or an area for alfresco dining with easy access to the kitchen. If you are an experienced DIYer, then you may like to add an outdoor kitchen area, barbecue or pizza oven.

Thanks for taking the time to read my interiors column. Remember if there is a topic that you would like covered in a future column then please drop me a line with your suggestions.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie