Longford firm in anti-Covid drive

A Longford company has told of how being part of a member-led network for the engineering cluster in the Midlands, has helped increase its turnover by 25 per cent over the past 12 months.
Dani Kavanagh, director of Longford-based Fabworx Engineering, spoke of the benefits the firm has reaped from being enrolled with Engenuity.
"We joined Engenuity a year ago, contributing via online meetings. We have had a 25% increase in turnover this year and our expanding portfolio in stainless steel fabrications is directly linked to networking within the Engenuity group.
“We have obtained CE certification which allows us to supply and fabricate certified steel structures."
"This qualifies us to work with larger scale construction companies and produce structural steel products certified to the highest industry standards.
“Our focus is on architectural feature elements such as stairs and balconies – it was through the group that we explored avenues for funding and gained confidence in our capability to achieve this.
"We also now have a team of six and have received an expansion grant from Longford LEO for creating local employment.”
