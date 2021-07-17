Longford County Council homing in on 'blackspot' areas in bid to tackle claims culture

Longford County Council is continung to work its way through a string of footpaths and walkways which have been the source of numerous compensation claims.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Seamus Butler spoke of how the council was reacting to revelations of how almost €1.7m has been paid out to claimants for trips , falls and other personal injury lawsuits.

“It's not the council which pays these monies out, it's Irish Public Bodies which insures all local authorities,” he said.

“In Longford, we (council) have identified a number of paths where there have been trips and slips and there is a programme of renewing footpaths around the town where there have been multiple claims.”

Cllr Butler said part of the problem was posed by a “legacy” issue which the local authority was continuing to address.

“We (Council) have probably done more footpaths over the last four or five years than we have in the past 20 years,” he said.

“What we are dealing with is really legacy issues.”