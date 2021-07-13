Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Mary (Molly) Murtagh (née Murray), Newpark, Newtowncashel, Longford

Mary (Molly), (formerly of Cleraun, Newtowncashel). Suddenly and peacefully at the Blackrock Clinic, Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Peter and son Sean. Sadly missed by her sons Justin, Fr. Michael CSsR and Declan, daughters-in-law Maeve (Killian), Lorraine (Quinn) and Caroline (Baxter), her adored grandchildren Emmet, Conor, Rory, Fergal and Ruth, her many relatives, good neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Evelyn Molloy (née Ryan), Malahide, Dublin / Lanesboro, Longford

Molloy (née Ryan) Evelyn, Malahide and formerly of Lanesboro, Co. Longford, 7th July 2021. Peacefully, in her 101st year, in the wonderful care of Beaumont Hospital. Beloved wife of the late John. Very sadly missed by her loving children Dearbhla, Dara, Ronán, Oisín, Dúileach, Aisling and Enan, daughters-in-law Noreen, Alison, Maria, Tess and Maria, her adored grandchildren Rory, Laoise, Conor, Fiona, Ciarán, Tuán, Macha, Surnaí, Anú, Fionn, Rian, Conall and Brogan, great grandchildren Zayn, Omar, Aoibhe, her sister Letitia Ryan and her late brother Eamon and late sisters Geraldine, Jeanette and Lily, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

In line with Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of the page or send on condolences in the traditional manner. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

A live stream of Evelyn's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday, 17th July, at 11am on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/yellowwalls

The above link is provided and managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.

Mary Connolly (née Mulvihill), Lisbane, Kiltoom, Athlone, Roscommon / Newtowncashel, Longford

Mary Connolly (née Mulvihill), Lisbane, Kiltoom, Athlone, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Newtowncashel, Co. Longford, Sunday, July 11th 2021, suddenly and peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home. Predeceased by her husband Brian, son in law Oliver, brothers Patrick, John and Tommy and sister Margaret.

Sadly missed by her sons Thomas John, Bernard, Timothy, Martin and Patrick, daughters Mary and Roseleen Gacquin, daughters in law Doris and Kathleen, brother Bernie (The Village, Newtowncashel), grandchildren Colm, Raymond, Jacinta and Christina, great grand daughter's Jessica, Abbie and Emma, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many good friends.



May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace



In keeping with current government guidelines, Mary's funeral Mass will be private to family and close friends only. The funeral cortège will leave her home on Wednesday morning, July 14th, at 11 o'clock to arrive at the Church of the Risen Christ, Kiltoom, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

If you would like to offer your sympathies at this time, please do so in the condolence section of rip.ie.

The Connolly family thank you for your support at this time.

House Strictly Private, Please.

Kevin Columb, Creelaughta, Ballinamuck, Longford

Kevin peacefully passed away in London. Predeceased by his mother Josephine and father John. He will be sadly missed and remembered by his brothers Sean and Peadar, sisters Mary McGovern, Eileen O’Neill, Geraldine McAvey, Patricia Brady and Deirdre, also by his nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunt and uncle, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Kevin will repose at the home of Paddy and Eileen O’Neill on Thursday 15th July, for family and close friends only. Funeral cortege will leave their residence on Friday morning to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck, for Mass of the resurrection at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Ballinamuck new cemetery.

Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Kevin and his family, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people.

To those who would like to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to may leave their personal messages in the condolences section of rip.ie. The Family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

John Austin Flanagan (Jack), London, Formerly of Edgeworthstown

John Flanagan passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 30th June in the loving care of his family.

Predeceased by sister Jeanette Tempany, parents Austin and May Flanagan.

Sadly missed by his daughter Geraldine and his many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection at 12pm on Monday 19th July, Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Mitcham followed by a cremation at Croydon Cemetery. Floral tributes from Tapper Funeral Service Floristry +44 (0)1202 339089 or donations to Guide Dogs For The Blind.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;