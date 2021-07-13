Longford Leader Farming: Outcome of TAMS costings review needed

Charlie McConalogue Dail

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

IFA Rural Development Chairman Michael Biggins has welcomed confirmation by the Minister of Agriculture Charlie McConalogue that all applications submitted under tranche 21 of TAMS will be approved.

“70% of applicants had been approved for the last three tranches and unsuccessful applicants had been carried forward. Farmers were faced with uncertainty concerning their investments and plans were delayed,” he said.

Materials such as steel and concrete have seen steep increases, up to 40% in some cases.

“The review of TAMS reference costings must be finalised without delay. It has to include all tranche 21 applications, and those currently in the system where the work or purchase of equipment has not started,” he said.

“It would be unacceptable not to include all applicants. Excluding them would mean they would get a lower rate of grant relative to investment costs incurred,” he said

