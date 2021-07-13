Longford-Westmeath TD backs rent freeze calls

Longford Westmeath Sinn Féin TD Sorca Clarke
Longford-Westmeath Sinn Féin TD Sorca Clarke has given her backing to calls for a three year ban on rent increases for all existing and new tenancies.
Ms Clarke said the proposed piece of legislation will go some way towards tackling spiralling rents.
“The Sinn Féin Bill introduced in the Dáil this week by our housing spokesperson, Eoin Ó Broin TD seeks to prohibit rent increases for all existing and new tenancies for three years,” she said.
“The Ban on Rent Increases Bill 2021, if implemented, will ensure that rents in existing tenancies will be capped at their rate on the date the new legislation is enacted, and new tenancies will be set according to the Residential Tenancies Board rent index.
Ms Clarke said the mooted Bill was needed given how average rents across the country were now €1,256 per month.
“This government has no plan for the rental sector.
“Rents are too high, and the extortionate rates people are being asked to pay are only rising,” she added.
