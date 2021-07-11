Deaths in Longford - Sunday, July 11, 2021

Peter Clarke, Dublin Street, Longford Town, Longford

Peter Clarke, Clarke's Pub, Dublin Street, Longford, Saturday, July 10th, peacefully, at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by his wives Patricia and Loretta, sisters Kathleen and Mary and brother Thomas. Sadly missed by his sisters Nora O'Reilly and Ann Ryan, brother Matthew, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Remains arriving to St. Mel`s Cathedral Longford for Removal Prayers on Monday 12th at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 13th at 11am followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. To view the livestream please go to www.longfordparish.com

Those of you who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their messages of condolence in the condolence book on rip.ie.

Margaret (Maunie) Kavanagh nee Fogarty, Birmingham, UK, formerly of Cranleymore, Edgeworthstown

Passed away peacefully at home on 1st July 2021 in the loving care of her family.

Predeceased by husband Joe, parents Thomas and Mary Kate Fogarty, sister Una, brothers Tommy and Frank, and son Michael.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by daughter Mary, sons Tony, Johnnie, Paddy, and Mark, daughters-in-law Elaine, Rachel, and Sharon, grandchildren Lorna, Kate, and Joe, sisters Nancy, Phyllis, Noellie, and Madge, brothers Johnny, Gerry, and Joe, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and all who knew her.

May she rest in peace.

Funeral mass at Erdington Abbey church in Birmingham on Tuesday 20th July at 11.30am

Maire Connoughton (nee McLaughlin), Mullogher, Co Longford

Wife of Michael Connaughton, Mullogher, Co Longford. Mother to Mike, Kate & Claire. Died peacefully on 24th June at her home in Brentford Middlesex. Maire was laid to rest on Tue 6th July in Hanwell Cemetary Ealing. London

Evelyn Molloy (née Ryan), Malahide, Dublin / Lanesboro, Longford

Molloy (née Ryan) Evelyn, Malahide and formerly of Lanesboro, Co. Longford, 7th July 2021. Peacefully, in her 101st year, in the wonderful care of Beaumont Hospital. Beloved wife of the late John. Very sadly missed by her loving children Dearbhla, Dara, Ronán, Oisín, Dúileach, Aisling and Enan, daughters-in-law Noreen, Alison, Maria, Tess and Maria, her adored grandchildren Rory, Laoise, Conor, Fiona, Ciarán, Tuán, Macha, Surnaí, Anú, Fionn, Rian, Conall and Brogan, great grandchildren Zayn, Omar, Aoibhe, her sister Letitia Ryan and her late brother Eamon and late sisters Geraldine, Jeanette and Lily, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

In line with Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of the page or send on condolences in the traditional manner. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

A live stream of Evelyn's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday, 17th July, at 11am on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/yellowwalls

The above link is provided and managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.

Antoinette Foley (née White), Abhainn Glas , Tinnynarr, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Ballyfermot, Dublin

Antoinette, late of Ballyfermot, Dublin, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her parents Robert and Anna. Antoinette will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her beloved husband Con, brother Robert, sisters Julie and Pamela, mother-in-law Mary, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, niece, nephews, extended family, relatives and many friends.

May she rest in peace.

Antoinette’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Tuesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St.Mary’s Church, Edgeworthstown for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Granardkill new cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Antoinette and her family, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people. The Mass will be streamed live please go to https://www.churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown.

For those of you who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section below.

The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;