Deaths in Longford - Friday, July 9, 2021

Catherine Mulhern (née Martin), Whiterock, Longford/Westmeath

Catherine, peacefully. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Mary, brother Billy and by her beloved husband John. Catherine will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughter Marie Shannon (Sligo), sons Seán (Corboy), Joe (Elphin), Thomas (Moydow) and Martin (Clonrollagh), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Marian, Pat, Marge and Jacinta, brothers Joe and Thos, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Catherine’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 9.50am proceeding via Whiterock to arrive at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Ballymore, Co.Westmeath for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Catherine and her family, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.ballymoreanddrumraneyparishes.ie and click on Ballymore webcam.

Those of you who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section below. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

Evelyn Molloy (née Ryan), Malahide, Dublin / Lanesboro, Longford

Molloy (née Ryan) Evelyn, Malahide and formerly of Lanesboro, Co. Longford, 7th July 2021. Peacefully, in her 101st year, in the wonderful care of Beaumont Hospital. Beloved wife of the late John. Very sadly missed by her loving children Dearbhla, Dara, Ronán, Oisín, Dúileach, Aisling and Enan, daughters-in-law Noreen, Alison, Maria, Tess and Maria, her adored grandchildren Rory, Laoise, Conor, Fiona, Ciarán, Tuán, Macha, Surnaí, Anú, Fionn, Rian, Conall and Brogan, great grandchildren Zayn, Omar, Aoibhe, her sister Letitia Ryan and her late brother Eamon and late sisters Geraldine, Jeanette and Lily, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

In line with Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of the page or send on condolences in the traditional manner. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

A live stream of Evelyn's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday, 17th July, at 11am on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/yellowwalls

The above link is provided and managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.

Antoinette Foley (née White), Abhainn Glas , Tinnynarr, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Ballyfermot, Dublin

Antoinette, late of Ballyfermot, Dublin, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her parents Robert and Anna. Antoinette will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her beloved husband Con, brother Robert, sisters Julie and Pamela, mother-in-law Mary, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, niece, nephews, extended family, relatives and many friends.

May she rest in peace.

Antoinette’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Tuesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St.Mary’s Church, Edgeworthstown for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Granardkill new cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Antoinette and her family, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people. The Mass will be streamed live please go to https://www.churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown.

For those of you who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section below.

The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

