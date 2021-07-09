Every day's a school day! Former school teacher's house going under the hammer for less than €100k

This quaint and attractive former school teacher's residence in the South East is going under the hammer next month with an attractive price tag.
The cut stone residence is located just a few hundred meters from the centre of Hacketstown, Co. Carlow on a relatively small c.0.18 acre site. The residence is in need of some modernisation this property offers great potential, particularly at the price level.
Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to browse through the gallery of pictures
School Teacher's House is listed with an AMV of €99,000 on Daft.ie. For more information and to view the full ad, click here.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.