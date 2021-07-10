Gardaí seize car for a 'full house' of driving offences

Picture: Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow
Gardaí operating in Kilkenny seized a car yesterday after noting a 'full house' of driving offences being perpetrated by the driver.
The seizure took place in Mooncoin, South Kilkenny. In a social media post, Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow describe the incident:
"This car was seized yesterday by Gardaí in Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny - a full house really, last taxed in 2017, dangerously defective with bald tyres and also our colleagues in Customs found green diesel in the tank."
The post ends with a reminder to drivers to stay safe and arrive alive.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.