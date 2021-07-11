Westmeath farm sells for €685,000

This 51 acre residential farm swapped hands last week for a cool €685,000
On Thursday 1st July, we had an online auction for a superb holding at Rathdrisogue, Castletown-Geoghegan, Co. Westmeath consisting of c. 51.2 acre residential farm of excellent quality with attractive 3 bed bungalow and outbuildings.
The property was offered all in one lot and generated a lot of interest in the build up.
This resulted in very fast flowing and competitive auction.
The bidding opened at €300,000 and increased swiftly in bids of €10,000.
The auction was conducted by Mr. Dillon Murtagh of Murtagh Bros. and the property went on the market at €530,000 and the final bid achieved was €685,000.
