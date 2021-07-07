Man wanted in UK for alleged terrorism and child porn brought to Irish court by officers in riot gear

A man wanted in the UK to stand trial on alleged terrorism and child pornography offences appeared before the High Court on Tuesday flanked by prison officers in riot gear.

The arrest warrant for London native Mark Nolan (36) also states that Nazi related materials were uncovered during a search of his address.

Mr Nolan appeared at a sitting of the court today in front of Mr Justice Paul Burns. He is wanted by UK authorities on eight terrorism charges and four child pornography charges that it is alleged relate to 250,000 indecent images stored on a laptop.

Four prison officers in riot gear and wearing helmets accompanied Mr Nolan into the court on Tuesday morning. Mr Nolan was not let out of his handcuffs at the brief hearing.

The warrant was issued by Westminster Magistrates Court on June 16, 2021, the same day Mr Nolan was arrested by gardaí in Dublin.

He had been listed for trial but did not turn up and took a bench warrant on April 21, 2021.

He is charged with eight offences under the UK's Terrorism Act 2000 and with four child pornography offences - two of possessing and two of making indecent images of children.

The alleged terror offences carry a maximum sentence of 15 years imprisonment. Possessing child pornography images carries a maximum of three years, while making indecent images of a child has a maximum sentence of seven years' imprisonment.

According to the warrant, two searches were carried out at Mr Nolan's home at Britannia Street, London on October 10, 2018, and February 25, 2020, and a laptop was seized.

The warrant states that the laptop was examined and 250,000 indecent images of children were discovered, as well as internet manuals and documents for making improvised weapons and explosives.

According to the warrant, also discovered during the searches were materials related to Nazism.

The alleged offences come under the UK's Terrorism Act, which states: "A person commits an offence if he possesses an article in circumstances which give rise to a reasonable suspicion that his possession is for a purpose connected with the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism".

As the United Kingdom has left the European Union, the extradition warrant sent to Ireland comes under the EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement.

Ms Elva Duffy BL, for the respondent, said that she could not yet get a consultation with Mr Nolan due to a prison mix-up with a video-link and that her client was "anxious" to make a bail application.

Mr Tony McGillicuddy BL, for the Minister, said the extradition request came under Section 20 of the Extradition Act.

Ms Duffy sought more details on the charges on the warrant, describing them as "bald" and "lacking clarity". Counsel said that a bail application was yet to be completed due to the difficulties in taking instruction.

Regarding the terror charges, MS Duffy said that there was no "particularisation" of the charges and no description regarding any intent on her client's behalf.

Mr Justice Burns adjourned the matter to July 20, 2021, for a possible bail application.