Deaths in Longford - Monday, July 5, 2021

Recent Deaths in Longford

Deaths in Longford - Monday, July 5, 2021

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Mary Jo Conboy (née Dalton)

Mary Jo Conboy, late of Cornakelly, Moyne, Longford, unexpectedly at Cavan General hospital, surrounded by her loving family. 

Pre-deceased by her parents Sonny & Winnie, sisters Frances & Phyllis, Mary Jo will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her cherished family, husband Seamus, sons Michael (U.S.), James and George, daughters Mary Nemeth (U.S.) Martina, Louise Kearney and Annette Simpson, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and 27 grandchildren, brother Sean, sisters Betty, Patsy, Marie and Joan, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Mary Jo will repose privately at her home until removal on Wednesday to St Mary’s Church, Legga arriving for 3 o’clock Funeral Mass followed by burial afterwards in Ballinamuck New Cemetery.

Francis (Frank) McGurran, Rooskey, Roscommon
 

Francis (Frank) McGurran, late of Rooskey, Roscommon, peacefully at Rooskey, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon. Beloved husband of Della, deeply regretted by his daughters Patricia, Sheila, Eileen and Anne Marie, sons Pat, John (RIP) and Michael, brothers Vincent, Oliver and Benedict, sisters Mary Agnes and Bridie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace.

Francis' funeral mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey followed by burial in Scramogue Cemetery.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on http://churchtv.ie/rooskey


 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie