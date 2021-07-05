Deaths in Longford - Monday, July 5, 2021
Mary Jo Conboy (née Dalton)
Mary Jo Conboy, late of Cornakelly, Moyne, Longford, unexpectedly at Cavan General hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Pre-deceased by her parents Sonny & Winnie, sisters Frances & Phyllis, Mary Jo will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her cherished family, husband Seamus, sons Michael (U.S.), James and George, daughters Mary Nemeth (U.S.) Martina, Louise Kearney and Annette Simpson, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and 27 grandchildren, brother Sean, sisters Betty, Patsy, Marie and Joan, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
May she rest in peace.
Mary Jo will repose privately at her home until removal on Wednesday to St Mary’s Church, Legga arriving for 3 o’clock Funeral Mass followed by burial afterwards in Ballinamuck New Cemetery.
Francis (Frank) McGurran, Rooskey, Roscommon
Francis (Frank) McGurran, late of Rooskey, Roscommon, peacefully at Rooskey, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon. Beloved husband of Della, deeply regretted by his daughters Patricia, Sheila, Eileen and Anne Marie, sons Pat, John (RIP) and Michael, brothers Vincent, Oliver and Benedict, sisters Mary Agnes and Bridie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.
May he rest in peace.
Francis' funeral mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey followed by burial in Scramogue Cemetery.
Funeral Mass may be viewed on http://churchtv.ie/rooskey
