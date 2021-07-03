Deaths in Longford - Saturday, July 3, 2021

Paddy, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital. Paddy will be sadly missed by sisters Josie, Bridgie, and Lena his brother Peter, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and his good neighbours.

May he rest in peace.

Paddy's removal takes place on Friday, 9th of July, from Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack St., Granard, to St. Mary’s Church, Granard, for Funeral Mass at 9.30 am, followed by Christian burial in Granardkill Cemetery. Funeral cortège will leave Smith’s Funeral Home at 9.15am on route to St Mary’s Church, Granard for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect.

Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines and regulations, the funeral mass will be limited to 50 people.

Vincent (Gaggi) Smith, Longford / Duleek, Meath

Vincent, suddenly at his Home. Vincent will be sadly missed by his loving daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Vincent's funeral cortege will leave Townley’s Funeral Home on Wednesday at 1 o’clock, arriving to Dardistown Crematorium for Service at 2pm. Funeral Service will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/dardistown-cemetery

