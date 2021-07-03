Deaths in Longford - Saturday, July 3, 2021

Recent Deaths in Longford-Saturday July 3
Patrick (Paddy) Mahady, Rathbracken, Granard, Longford
Paddy, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital. Paddy will be sadly missed by sisters Josie, Bridgie, and Lena his brother Peter, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and his good neighbours.
May he rest in peace.
Paddy's removal takes place on Friday, 9th of July, from Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack St., Granard, to St. Mary’s Church, Granard, for Funeral Mass at 9.30 am, followed by Christian burial in Granardkill Cemetery. Funeral cortège will leave Smith’s Funeral Home at 9.15am on route to St Mary’s Church, Granard for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect.
Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines and regulations, the funeral mass will be limited to 50 people.
Vincent (Gaggi) Smith, Longford / Duleek, Meath
Vincent, suddenly at his Home. Vincent will be sadly missed by his loving daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.
May he rest in peace.
Vincent's funeral cortege will leave Townley’s Funeral Home on Wednesday at 1 o’clock, arriving to Dardistown Crematorium for Service at 2pm. Funeral Service will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/dardistown-cemetery
If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie
And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie
To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;
More News
Two men are currently being detained at Longford garda station following an alleged theft at Tesco's earlier this evening.
Josephine Donohue (Principal Mercy Ballymahon), Gary Brady (Environmental Awareness Officer Longford County Council) and Grace Bruton (Art Teacher Mercy Ballymahon)
Two women arrested on Monday following searches carried out in Longford, Roscommon and Donegal have appeared in court
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.