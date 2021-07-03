Deaths in Longford - Saturday, July 3, 2021

Recent Deaths in Longford

Recent Deaths in Longford-Saturday July 3

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Patrick (Paddy) Mahady, Rathbracken, Granard, Longford

Paddy, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital. Paddy will be sadly missed by sisters Josie, Bridgie, and Lena his brother Peter, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and his good neighbours.

May he rest in peace.

Paddy's removal takes place on Friday, 9th of July, from Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack St., Granard, to St. Mary’s Church, Granard, for Funeral Mass at 9.30 am, followed by Christian burial in Granardkill Cemetery. Funeral cortège will leave Smith’s Funeral Home at 9.15am on route to St Mary’s Church, Granard for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect.

Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines and regulations, the funeral mass will be limited to 50 people.

Vincent (Gaggi) Smith, Longford / Duleek, Meath

Vincent, suddenly at his Home. Vincent will be sadly missed by his loving daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Vincent's funeral cortege will leave Townley’s Funeral Home on Wednesday at 1 o’clock, arriving to Dardistown Crematorium for Service at 2pm. Funeral Service will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/dardistown-cemetery

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie 

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie 

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below; 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspaper is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspapers and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have over 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie