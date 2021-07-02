Lough Ree RNLI assist 25 people on stranded cruisers this week

Lough Ree RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew this morning responded to a call-out to a cruiser with eleven people on board which had run aground north of Inch Turk island.

This brings to 25 the number of people the charity has rescued since last Sunday.

This morning’s call came from the Irish Coast Guard at 8.30am. Under helm Emmet Devereux the volunteer crew launched in calm conditions quickly reached the stricken vessel with all eleven people on board wearing life jackets. Following an inspection the cruiser was towed off the rocks into safe water.

Last Sunday afternoon (27 June) the Lough Ree RNLI volunteer crew rescued four people on board a cruiser stranded on the Hexagon Shoal near Hare Island.

On Tuesday last (29 June) the Lough Ree RNLI lifeboat ‘Tara Scougall’ and her volunteer crew were back in the same waters when a cruiser with nine people on board ran aground off Hare Island. Minutes after returning to base the lifeboat was back on the water, this time coming to the assistance of a 34ft cruiser with one person on board which had lost power off Carberry island.

Reflecting on a busy summer season, with eighteen call-outs so far this year Lough Ree RNLI Operations Manager Jude Kilmartin advised boat users to ‘be aware of the falling water levels on the lake which has made rock shoals on the lake more dangerous. The best advice is to always remain within the navigation markers.’