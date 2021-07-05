Longford Leader Farming: EID Festival will help underpin lamb prices

The current price cutting by factories of lamb prices is unnecessary and must stop, according to IFA sheep chairperson, Sean Dennehy
Factories are paying €6.50 to €6.70/kg today for lambs, which leaves Irish lamb very competitive in our key markets.
“The EID al-Adha festival, which runs from the 19th to the 23rd July, will increase demand for lamb and factories will be anxious to secure supplies to fill these orders over the coming weeks,” he said.
“Following this boost to the market, breeding sales and store buying will be starting and will add competition and help underpin the trade,” he said.
Mr Dennehy said weekly supplies of spring lamb remain below last year’s levels, with last week’s kill recording 6,500 fewer lambs than the corresponding week in 2020.
