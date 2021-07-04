O’Toole calls for Greenway from Ballymahon to Athlone

Ballymahon Municipal District Cllr Pat O'Toole (Fianna Fáil)
Cllr Pat O’Toole has called on Longford County Council and Westmeath County Council to carry out a feasibility study with a view to providing a Greenway between Ballymahon and Athlone.
He raised the motion at a recent council meeting and received support from his colleagues.
Director of Services John Brannigan agreed to open discussions with the Director of Services at Athlone MD.
