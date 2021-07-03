Longford's terrific Tanna tops in Green-Schools poster competition

A Longford student is celebrating after her magnificent poster creation was selected as the overall national winner in the secondary school category of the Green-Schools Poster Competition Awards.

Tanna Kruger from Mercy Secondary School Ballymahon was already a regional winner in the competition and at a virtual ceremony, streamed on screens in schools and homes all across the country, it was further revealed that Tanna's 'Conserve Water Conserve Life' poster was the overall national winner.

Longford County Council Environmental Awareness Officer Gary Brady said, “This is a wonderful achievement for Tanna and Mercy Ballymahon and I would like to congratulate Tanna on her amazing art work.”

The poster competition has twelve regional winners and three national winners in three categories – Junior Primary, Senior Primary and Secondary.

The regional winners win a professionally framed copy of their poster and a €250 Arts & Hobby Voucher. The national winners also win €500 for the Green-Schools committee in their school.

The virtual ceremony featured a presentation from the award-winning Cartoon Saloon.

The popular Green-Schools competition focuses every year on a theme around water sustainability and is open to Irish primary and secondary students.

This year’s theme was ‘valuing water’ which tied in with the UN’s water theme for 2021.

Despite the disrupted year for schools with Covid-19 restrictions and closures, there were over 1,400 entries for the poster competition, and it was an exceptional achievement for Tanna to emerge as winner.