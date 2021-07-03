Fine Gael’s Paraic Brady takes over as Granard cathaoirleach

Fine Gael Cllr Paraic Brady is the new cathaoirleach of Granard Municipal District
Cllr Paraic Brady has been elected cathaoirleach of Granard Municipal District following an AGM which took place at Longford Rugby Club last Tuesday, June 22.
The Fine Gael councillor took over the role from Cllr Garry Murtagh (FG), who served as cathaoirleach in Granard MD for the past year.
Cllr Murtagh has taken on the role of Leas Cathaoirleach following last week’s AGM.
More News
Two requests for footpaths in the Longford Municipal District area will have to be funded under a State backed scheme due to the high costs involved
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.