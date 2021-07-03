Fine Gael’s Paraic Brady takes over as Granard cathaoirleach

Paraic Brady

Fine Gael Cllr Paraic Brady is the new cathaoirleach of Granard Municipal District

Cllr Paraic Brady has been elected cathaoirleach of Granard Municipal District following an AGM which took place at Longford Rugby Club last Tuesday, June 22.

The Fine Gael councillor took over the role from Cllr Garry Murtagh (FG), who served as cathaoirleach in Granard MD for the past year.

Cllr Murtagh has taken on the role of Leas Cathaoirleach following last week’s AGM.

