This is What We Came For: VirginMedia Sports presenter releases second single

Pink Rabbits, the project of songwriter Paul Walsh, has announced his second single This Is What We Came For, will be released on June 25th.  

The song is a follow up to his debut single It's Over, which debuted in April. 

"Myself and my producer Ciaran Parnell began work on the song shortly after the release of It's Over," said Walsh. "After we finished, we felt the sound had a summer vibe to it, so I decided to get it out there as soon as possible."

The songwriter has high hopes for his latest release. "'This Is What We Came For' was created on an acoustic guitar in my room, but the finished piece sounds light years away from that... and thankfully so! The song - in particular the chorus - has an anthemic sound that will hopefully make people want to get up and dance!"

The song forms part of his debut album, on which work is ongoing.

"I have three more songs to record. Progress has been made over the last few months, despite restrictions etc... The aim is for it to be released towards the end of the year," he said.

This Is What We Came For will be available to stream on Spotify, iTunes and other streaming platforms. The song will also be available to buy as a download on bandcamp: pinkrabbits. Bandcamp.com 

Follow Pink Rabbits on Instagram via @pinkrabbitsmusic.

