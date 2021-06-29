Focus should now be on Mid Shannon Wilderness Park, says local group

Following on from the High Court decision last week in relation to the quashing of the proposed Derryadd Wind Farm, it is now extremely important that Longford County Council focuses on the establishment of the Mid Shannon Wilderness Park in its entirety, not only as a fundamental part of the Just Transition, but as a vital utility to help towards the biodiversity emergency and a vital part of the County’s ecotourism and its jobs creation ability.

We are now calling on our County Council and our Cllrs to have this park, in its entirety, established as a key part of the County development plan and on the back of the High Courts decision to quash wind farm planning on these lands, to also have wind farm development removed from these bogs as part of the CDP.

Given the fact that Longford Cllr’s have supported this Mid Shannon Wilderness Park development throughout the years and have voiced their opposition to wind farm development on these lands publicly and at the oral hearing, we trust that you will again support and drive this much needed critical environmental development here and the jobs, tourism, environmental and biodiversity benefits it represents and can deliver on.

We trust that you will act on this accordingly and with haste.

Kind regards,

The Mid Shannon Wilderness Park Community Awareness Group.