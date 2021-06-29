‘Our World in a Window’ exhibition takes place in Longford next week

This July, Helium Arts, the national children’s arts and health charity, launches ‘Our World in a Window’, a window exhibition featuring the animations and mechanised artwork produced by 49 children in 18 counties in Ireland on the Helium Arts Remote Programme ‘Distance Creates’.

The exhibition will take place from July 2 to 10 at Longford County Library.

Since February 2021, children aged 9-12 living with long-term health conditions have been exploring the world of animation guided by Helium Artist Chelsea Canavan.

From tinfoil and claymation characters to foam sculptures and hand-drawn illustrations, the children’s stories have come to life in unique and imaginative ways, showing persistence and creativity in the face of adversity.

The project origins date back to the onset of the pandemic, when Helium Arts began adapting its programmes to digital and postal formats to allow many vulnerable young people to practice their creativity from the safety of their homes.

The goal was to offer respite during these difficult times of social distancing, and support their mental health.

Between 2020 and 2021, Helium Arts’ remote programme increased access to creative psycho-social supports for over 250 children living with long-term health conditions across Ireland, increasing their wellbeing by 44% and in particular doubled participation by families living in rural and regional areas.

The programme reduces access barriers, removing the need and additional costs of traveling and enables parents and children to fit art activities in with existing schedules, all from the comfort of their home.

It also offered a suitable method of engagement for children and young people who found social situations challenging.

Helium Arts founder and CEO Helene Hugel said: ‘This exhibition gives a voice to the many children living with health conditions during lock-down.

“It symbolically brings their experiences and stories to life in unique and imaginative ways. Many of these children have faced multiple challenges during the pandemic, including reduced services and cocooning.

“This exhibition celebrates their talent, persistence and creativity in the face of adversity.”