Longford lecturer leading the way with Technological University Dublin

Longford lecturer Cian Farrell has taken the extra step in delivering exceptional engineering content to his students during these remote working times.

A series of Virtual Industry Visits and Virtual Live laboratories were delivered by Cian from CTFL Global’s headquarters.

Cian travelled to some of Ireland and the UK’s largest engineering and construction firms to assist his students in interpreting the fundamentals of engineering being taught during his lectures.

Some of the firms he visited were Shay Murtagh Precast, Glennon Brothers Group, DTE Manufacturing Ltd, Sean Brady Construction & Engineering, and Breedon Group.

The industry visits were delivered with a key focus on sustainability and on how Life Cycle Assessment should be adopted for all new and existing developments moving forward.

A series of sequenced steps were followed for the visits which involved in-depth discussions with the Technical and Financial departments, explanatory tours of the manufacturing processes, transport and installation of the finished product.

On completion of the virtual industry visits, a Q & A session would be held for the students.

With the field of academia being one of the most affected areas due to the current pandemic, Cian stated, “As academics in a period of great uncertainty, it is essential for us to ensure that our current and future students receive the education that they require.”

The student’s appreciation towards the practical learning experience was clearly evidenced with comments coming from the students such as, ‘I enjoyed how educational and how simple everything was to understand considering the complexity of the profession’ and ‘It was a great addition to our module and brings back some sense of normality at these strange times.’

In response to such gratitude from the students, the firms were thrilled to have facilitated the virtual industry visits and look forward to future collaboration with the field of academia.