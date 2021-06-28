Longford Leader Farming: UK-Australia trade deal concerning

IFA president Tim Cullinan
IFA President Tim Cullinan said the proposed trade deal between the UK and Australia sets a perilous precedent and is very concerning for Irish beef farmers.
“Apart from the extra checks that will apply following the trade agreement reached last December, the threat to our markets is the biggest fallout for Irish farmers from the vote nearly five years ago,” he said.
“It’s precisely the dangerous scenario that we have signalled following the Brexit vote in June, 2016. Trade deals between the UK and 3rd countries have the potential to undermine what is a very important market for our beef exports,” he said.
The Presidents of the IFA and NFU held a bilateral meeting recently to discuss the implications of the deal.
Tim Cullinan said he supported the NFU in highlighting their concerns about the standards that apply to imports from 3rd countries.
